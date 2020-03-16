UrduPoint.com
Patient At HMC Dies Of Pneumonia Not Coronavirus: Ajmal Wazir

Mon 16th March 2020

Patient at HMC dies of pneumonia not coronavirus: Ajmal Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Wazir on Monday clarified that the patient died at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) was not a patient of coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Wazir on Monday clarified that the patient died at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) was not a patient of coronavirus.

In a media statement, Ajmal Wazir said medical tests of the patient identifies as Saeed confirmed he was not been infected by the coronavirus.

The Advisor further said the patient Saeed who died on the night of Sunday at HMC had in fact high pneumonia that caused his death.

