UrduPoint.com

Patient Burnt To Death Mysteriously

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Patient burnt to death mysteriously

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :A paralyzed patient was burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in his house in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 55-year-old Nazar Muhammad resident of Chak 407-GB suffering from paralysis was alone in his house and his clothes reportedly caught fire all of sudden.

As a result, the ill-fated man received severe burn injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

