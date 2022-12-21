Patient burnt to death mysteriously

A paralyzed patient was burnt to death under mysterious circumstances in his house in the area of Sadar Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that 55-year-old Nazar Muhammad resident of Chak 407-GB suffering from paralysis was alone in his house and his clothes reportedly caught fire all of sudden.

As a result, the ill-fated man received severe burn injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.