Patient dies due to doctors' 'negligence'

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A patient lost his life due to alleged negligence of doctors at Services Hospital here on Friday. Police said that the patient Hamid (30) of Samanabad died in hospital and the family charged doctors with negligence in his treatment.

They placed the body on the road and staged a protest demonstration against doctors. The traffic remained jam for some time due to the protest.

On receiving information, the police concerned reached the spot and started investigation.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar took notice of the incident and called for a report from the Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education. He ordered an inquiry into the incident.