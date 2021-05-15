UrduPoint.com
Patient Dies Of Injecting Wrong Dose By Quack

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 02:10 PM

Patient dies of injecting wrong dose by quack

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :A patient died of allegedly getting injected 'wrong injection' by a quack who fled the spot after emerging critical situation, the deceased's son said Saturday.

The quack was identified as Mehboob reportedly took life of 50 years old man at his clinic located at Mehr Pur intersection.

According to his son, Hameed, his father was in ordinary state of fever. When he was brought to the clinic, the fake medic injected wrong injection which caused his death after few minutes.

Heirs demanded stern action against the ignorant pretender to medical skill, after putting dead body on main chowk.

SHO of Khan Garh police station on the other said, it had yet to receive application from the grieved party. He said lawful action would be taken by receiving formal FIR application.

Spokesman of the local health department said it had already started action against quack mafia. He claimed that dozens of their clinics were sealed off already. He appealed masses to cooperate with the health teams to end quackery from the society.

More Stories From Pakistan

