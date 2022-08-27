UrduPoint.com

Patient Facilitation Center Inaugurated At Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Patient Facilitation Center inaugurated at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Dean Ayub Medical College (AMC) Professor Dr. Umar Farooq and Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed Saturday inaugurated the Patient Facilitation Center of Health Facilitation Program at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Farooq said that the purpose of establishing the Patient Facilitation Center was to facilitate the families of the patients with all required services under one roof.

He said, we are taking every possible effort for the convenience of the people and after establishment of the Patient Facilitation Center, the attendants of patients will need not to go anywhere for any of their requirements.

Further measures will also be taken to reduce public hardship, he added.

The Dean ATH said that seven different counters associated with Health Facilitation Program were established at the Center and all the work from admission to discharge of patients will be done at these counters.

On this occasion, Deputy Director IT Shehryar Ali gave a detailed briefing to Dean AMC, CEO Ayub ATH Professor Dr. Umar Farooq, and Hospital Director Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed regarding the Center. Other staff members were also present on the occasion.

