Patient killed at home

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) A man, who was ill for the last of few years, was killed by some armed men at his house in Chak No. 87-SB, situated in Sadar Police station precincts, on Thursday.

Police said that Azhar Mehmood (58) was sleeping when some armed men entered his house and shot him dead.

Rescue 1122 teams and police concerned reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.