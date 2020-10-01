UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patient Safety To Be Ensured In Hospitals : Dr Yasmin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Patient safety to be ensured in hospitals : Dr Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that safety of patients will be focused in hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that safety of patients will be focused in hospitals.

Chairing a Patient Safety Committee meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Thursday, she said that the Health Department had selected two hospitals in Lahore and one each in Multan and Bahawalpur over non-implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for patients' safety.

She said that doctors and staff would be fully trained on the patient safety SOPs. "The Primary objective of the training is to ensure compliance of the SOPs for safe treatment of patients," the minister said.

She said that patient safety had been declared as an important component in the clinical audit of hospitals.

"We will make this pilot project very successful with the support of the WHO and after the successful pilot project, we will scale up the project to the rest of the province," she vowed.

The minister reviewed arrangements to ensure safety of patients in government hospitals. The members of the Patient Safety Committee presented their proposals to the minister for further review. The WHO representative was present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Education Punjab Bahawalpur Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FM of Cyprus review regional d ..

3 minutes ago

AED3.89 bn of weekly real estate transactions in D ..

48 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts ..

2 hours ago

ADDED signs cooperation agreement with ADQ to supp ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab region in IMD World Digita ..

2 hours ago

Mubadala to invest AED3.1 billion in Reliance Reta ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.