Patient safety to be ensured in hospitals : Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that safety of patients will be focused in hospitals.

Chairing a Patient Safety Committee meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical education here on Thursday, she said that the Health Department had selected two hospitals in Lahore and one each in Multan and Bahawalpur over non-implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for patients' safety.

She said that doctors and staff would be fully trained on the patient safety SOPs. "The Primary objective of the training is to ensure compliance of the SOPs for safe treatment of patients," the minister said.

She said that patient safety had been declared as an important component in the clinical audit of hospitals.

"We will make this pilot project very successful with the support of the WHO and after the successful pilot project, we will scale up the project to the rest of the province," she vowed.

The minister reviewed arrangements to ensure safety of patients in government hospitals. The members of the Patient Safety Committee presented their proposals to the minister for further review. The WHO representative was present in the meeting.