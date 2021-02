Patient takes a charity hospital to court for charging medical bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman has taken a charity hospital ofHyderabad, Walibhai Rajputana Hospital, to a court accusing it ofoperating the health facility on the commercial basis. The consumer court here Friday put the hospital's management on notice to submit a reply on March 3. The petitioner Zarina Laghari, wife of Abdul Sattar Laghari,maintained through her lawyer advocate Aslam Laghari that she remainedadmitted in the hospital for 10 days from November 10, 2020, onward. According to her, the hospital charged her Rs.34,000 for the medicaltreatment, Rs.

18,000 for medicines and Rs.6,500 for her admission in thegeneral ward. The lawyer contended that the hospital was established as a charityhospital but it was being run on the commercial basis. The petitioner maintained that her husband is a labourer and that herfamily had to borrow to pay the hospital bills.

The lawyer apprised the court that a private pharmacy also operated in the hospital. He said a charity hospital was supposed to provide almost free medicalcare to the poor patients which was allegedly not happening atRajputana.