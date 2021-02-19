UrduPoint.com
Patient Takes A Charity Hospital To Court For Charging Medical Bills

Fri 19th February 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :A woman has taken a charity hospital of Hyderabad, Walibhai Rajputana Hospital, to a court accusing it of operating the health facility on the commercial basis.   The consumer court here Friday put the hospital's management on notice to submit a reply on March 3.  The petitioner Zarina Laghari, wife of Abdul Sattar Laghari, maintained through her lawyer advocate Aslam Laghari that she remained admitted in the hospital for 10 days from November 10, 2020, onward.   According to her, the hospital charged her Rs.34,000 for the medical treatment, Rs.

18,000 for medicines and Rs.6,500 for her admission in the general ward.   The lawyer contended that the hospital was established as a charity hospital but it was being run on the commercial basis.   The petitioner maintained that her husband is a labourer and that her family had to borrow to pay the hospital bills.

The lawyer apprised the court that a private pharmacy also operated in the hospital.  He said a charity hospital was supposed to provide almost free medical care to the poor patients which was allegedly not happening at Rajputana. 

