Patient Welfare Society Delegation Meets Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Thursday said that Thalassaemia Care Center was not less than a blessing for patients residing in Nawabshah and adjoining areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari Thursday said that Thalassaemia Care Center was not less than a blessing for patients residing in Nawabshah and adjoining areas.

He said that the services of administration of Thalassaemia Care Center were commendable.

He was talking to delegation of Thalassaemia Patient Welfare Society led by Dr Muhammad Sadiq SIyal.

The commissioner said that all possible cooperation would be extended to Thalassaemia patients children for their improvement and better treatment.

He said that the patients registered with Thallasemia Care Center were like our own children.

The commissioner would visit the Thalassaemia Care Center and take view of treatment facilities.

Later the delegation comprising Ghulam Nabi Channa, Mujeebur Rehman Khaskheli and Qazi Javed Sanai apprised the commissioner regarding latest situation of the center.

>