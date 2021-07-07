UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patient Welfare Society Donates Medical Equipment To Paeds Emergency Ward

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

Patient Welfare Society donates medical equipment to Paeds emergency ward

Patient Welfare Society donated six baby warmer trolleys and a cabinet air-conditioner costing Rs 500,000 to paediatrics emergency ward of the Allied Hospital here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Patient Welfare Society donated six baby warmer trolleys and a cabinet air-conditioner costing Rs 500,000 to paediatrics emergency ward of the Allied Hospital here on Wednesday.

Head of Paeds Ward Prof Dr Hinna Ayesha briefed the society members about the 'Adopt a Child' project.

Patient Welfare Society President Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak announced to bear monthly expenses of about Rs 150,000 on the treatment of 30 deserving children suffering from diabetes.

Medical Superintendent Dr Arshad Ali Cheema, Additional Medical Superintendents MS Dr AkramCheema, General Secretary Muhammad Naeem Amjad Rana and other members were alsopresent on the occasion.

Related Topics

Arshad Ali From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Megaship heads out of Suez after Egypt deal

2 minutes ago

DC visits Ultra water filtration Plant at Rohri Ma ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook leads surging 'social commerce' market: s ..

2 minutes ago

India involved in hybrid warfare against Pakistan: ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar grieved over Dilip Kum ..

11 minutes ago

SSP visits "Sabzi Mandi", cattle market to review ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.