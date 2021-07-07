Patient Welfare Society donates medical equipment to Paeds emergency ward

Patient Welfare Society donated six baby warmer trolleys and a cabinet air-conditioner costing Rs 500,000 to paediatrics emergency ward of the Allied Hospital here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Patient Welfare Society donated six baby warmer trolleys and a cabinet air-conditioner costing Rs 500,000 to paediatrics emergency ward of the Allied Hospital here on Wednesday.

Head of Paeds Ward Prof Dr Hinna Ayesha briefed the society members about the 'Adopt a Child' project.

Patient Welfare Society President Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak announced to bear monthly expenses of about Rs 150,000 on the treatment of 30 deserving children suffering from diabetes.

Medical Superintendent Dr Arshad Ali Cheema, Additional Medical Superintendents MS Dr AkramCheema, General Secretary Muhammad Naeem Amjad Rana and other members were alsopresent on the occasion.