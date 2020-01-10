Patient Welfare Society (PWS) Donates Medical Instruments Worth Rs 1mln
Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 03:09 PM
Patient Welfare Society (PWS) donated medical instruments costing Rs one million for the children ward of Allied hospital
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) -:Patient Welfare Society (PWS) donated medical instruments costing Rs one million for the children ward of Allied hospital.
The instruments included cardiac monitors, Baby Warmer lamp and Plus Ogsi meters.
President Patient Welfare Society Dr Jaffar Hassan Mubarak handed over the medical instruments to Deputy Medical superintendent Dr Faheem Yousaf. Prof Dr Hina Ayesha and other doctors and members of the society were present on the occasion.