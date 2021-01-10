Patients' admissions ratio raises 4% after Sehat Plus Cards: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minster for Health, Taimur Salim Jhagra here on Sunday said that four percent increase in the ratio of patients admissions in hospitals of Malakand Division was observed in last two month after introduction of Sehat Plus Card.

The public friendly step of Pakistan Tehreek-a-Insaaf card was highly acknowledged by people of low income group as three percent patients admission ratio also increased in Hazara Division during this time span.

He said a rapid increase in hospital admissions was observed in December against October in Malakand Division Districts Zone 1 like vise in Hazara Division Districts Zone II in last one month, he said in a statement issued here.

In December last, he said 11,854 patients were admitted in five districts of Malakand and 2,242 patients admitted in October last.

In seven districts of Hazara, he said 2521 patients were admitted in December and 930 in November last.

In Swat, 3829 patients admitted in December and 909 in October whereas 645pc in Mansehra, 397 pc in Abbottabad, 309pc in Batagram, 126pc in Chitral and 128pc in Upper Dir.