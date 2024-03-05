Patients advised to avoid fried foods in Ramazan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Dean Institute of Public Health Professor Dr. Zarfishan Tahir has urged patients suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, stomach and liver diseases to avoid fried foods, pakoras, samosas, spicy dishes and cold drinks in Ramazan.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, she advised the patients to be careful in the consumption of meat because excessive use of the foods can lead to an increase in cholesterol, uric acid, blood pressure, and sugar.

She further said that symptoms in liver and stomach patients can also increase which could be harmful to their health. Dr. Zarfashan Tahir mentioned that Ramazan is the month of earning more good deeds and rewards, not eating more and more.

Dr. Zarfashan said that the Institute of Public Health considers that promoting public health and raising awareness among people is its responsibility so that people can protect their health, not only in Ramazan but also the rest of the months.

The Dean Institute of Public Health said that Ramazan is a month of blessings and mercy and provides an opportunity to earn more good deeds and rewards and teaches us patience, therefore, we should also be patient in eating and drinking to keep ourselves healthy and at the end of the month joy and happiness of Eid can be doubled.