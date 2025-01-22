Patients appeal for resumption of procedures at Gastro ward of Nishtar Hospital

Poor patients at Nishtar Hospital have appealed for immediate resumption of life-saving therapeutic procedures at the Gastroenterology Ward, which were halted temporarily last month

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Poor patients at Nishtar Hospital have appealed for immediate resumption of life-saving therapeutic procedures at the Gastroenterology Ward, which were halted temporarily last month.

The procedures, including ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) for stone removal and stent placement, and band ligation to stop bleeding, are vital for patients with severe health conditions. However, these treatments were stopped temporarily following an inquiry into allegations of charging patients for medical supplies.

Shakeel Ahmed, a patient’s relative, had raised the issue after being asked to buy additional equipment despite the hospital providing some items with collaboration of Pakistani-American Doctor's Organization. He lodged a complaint with the Secretary of Health, prompting the Medical Superintendent (MS) to form an inquiry committee. The committee recommended refunding unused payments to patients and suggested action against the responsible.

Although some steps have been taken, such as refunding the affected family, no Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been introduced, and the issue remains unresolved.

Meanwhile, patients are left with no choice but to seek expensive private treatments, which cost up to Rs 200,000, an amount unaffordable for most. “These procedures are a lifeline for many of us,” said one patient. “We appeal to the administration to restart the services immediately. We can’t afford private treatment.”

The closure of these services has caused distress among patients, as these affordable treatments save lives and reduce suffering. Official sources however stated that procedures like ERCP and band ligation are critical and must be available in public hospitals.

Patients hope that the hospital administration and the Punjab government will take prompt action to resolve the issue amicably. Resuming these services, along with ensuring proper policies, will provide much-needed relief to the poor and uphold their trust in public healthcare.

The appeal serves as a reminder of the urgent need to prioritize patient welfare while addressing administrative challenges in the healthcare system.