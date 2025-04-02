Open Menu

Patients Are Receiving Free And High-quality Medical Care At LGH: Zafar

April 02, 2025

Patients are receiving free and high-quality medical care at LGH: Zafar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Principal of Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI), Professor Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar, has announced that, under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, patients are receiving free and high-quality medical care at General Hospital.

He also lauded healthcare professionals who chose to celebrate Eid with patients, recognizing their dedication to service.

Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar expressed these views interacting with doctors and patients during his visit to various wards of General Hospital after performing Umrah on Wednesday. He was accompanied by MS Professor Faryad Hussain, Additional Director of Emergency Dr. Laila Shafiq, Dr. Abdul Aziz, and other administrative officials.

Dr. Zafar emphasized that, in line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, patients are being provided with quality medical services without any consultation fee. He also highlighted the role of philanthropists in arranging special Eid meals for patients and their attendants.

"With the guidance of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, we aim to transform LGH into a model hospital," he stated.

Commending the efforts of hospital staff, Dr. Zafar acknowledged that doctors, nurses, and paramedics continued their duties throughout Ramadan to serve those in need. He extended special congratulations to healthcare professionals who sacrificed their personal celebrations to care for patients on Eid. Additionally, he announced certificates of appreciation for employees who have consistently served on Eid duty for the past ten years.

Earlier, Dr. Zafar reviewed hospital arrangements and praised faculty members and administrative staff for ensuring exemplary patient care.

He later visited patients, extended Eid greetings, inquired about their well-being, and distributed Eid gifts. He also appreciated the efforts made by the hospital’s administration in maintaining efficient healthcare services during the Eid holidays.

