Patients are treated with modern missionaries at LUH:MS

Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo, has said that the hospital is using modern missionaries for modern treatment according to international standards; we are working day and night to make the hospital an ideal hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent of Liaquat University Hospital, Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, has said that the hospital is using modern missionaries for modern treatment according to international standards; we are working day and night to make the hospital an ideal hospital.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of administrative officers. Dr. Shahid Islam Junijo further said that the renovation and repair of all the missionaries used in MRI, City Scan, Operation Theatre, Pathology Laboratory, and other departments in the hospital should be kept usable with full care, and for the construction of new wards, including for the new missionary, we are in touch with the government and the implementation will start soon.

He said that the care and treatment of all the patients in the hospital is our responsibility, and the hospital will bear the cost of treatment of the patients, especially the patients being treated in the ICU.

Emphasising the doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff of the hospital, he said that all the patients should get their medicines on time while treating each patient and his doctor with good manners.

He said that we have to treat all patients without discrimination or caste because patients come to us with great hope, and we are trying to solve all the problems of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff on a priority basis.

Employees and caretakers should meet me in my office to solve their legitimate problems and give their suggestions regarding the welfare of the hospital and the treatment of the patients, and the relevant suggestions will be implemented.

Dr. Shahid Islam Junejo said that we are trying to set an example for hospital performance, better treatment of patients, and the duties of employees with good management. while injections, medicines, and other treatment facilities are provided as per the rules of the health department.

IAMS General Dr. Mujibur Rahman Kallor, AMS General II Dr. Muhammad Ali Qaim Khani, and AMS General Jamshoro Dr. Ghulam Qadir Dal, Director ICU, Dr. Kashif Memon, AMS Dr. Munir Ahmed Sheikh, R.M. General Dr. Aftab Hussain Phal, RMO General Dr. Salim Akhtar Bhatti, RMO OTS Dr. Ali Gohar Qaimkhani, and other officers were also present at the meeting.