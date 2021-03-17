Patients being treated in LU hospitals with state of art technology: MS

(@FahadShabbir)

The Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat Medical University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore on Wednesday said patients were being treated in LU hospital with the help of state of the art technology so that they could be provided best possible treatment facilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The Medical Superintendent (MS) Liaquat Medical University Hospital Dr. Muhammad Siddique Pahore on Wednesday said patients were being treated in LU hospital with the help of state of the art technology so that they could be provided best possible treatment facilities.

Talking to the delegations of civil society and social organizations, Dr. Pahore said a joint department of urology and gynecology was established in civil hospital Hyderabad to provide treatment facilities to women suffering from gynecological and obstetrics ailments.

On the permission of Sindh government and the health department a hospital management board has been established with representation of the LUMHS Vice Chancellor, senior professors, surgeons, faculty Deans and hospital administration to provide treatment facilities to the people without any interruption, Dr.

Pahore said.

He said to provide treatment to women patients suffering from both urology and gynecological diseases a joint sub specialty Clinic had been established at civil hospital where patients would be given treatment of the both ailments under one roof.

He said the joint clinic would be headed by professor of gynecology Dr. Raheel Sikandar and urology professor Dr. Javed Altaf while Surgeon Dr. Zakir Rajpar would assist them as member.

The Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi, Additional Medical Superintendents Dr. Shahid islam Junejo, Dr. Shoukat Ali Lakho, Dr. Mujeeb Kalwar, Ali Nawaz Abassi, Faisal Memon and others were also present during the meeting.