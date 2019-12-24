Patients complain of staff shortage at PIMS children hospital

Patients on Tuesday complained of facing several hardships due to shortage of specialists at outpatient department (OPD) of Children hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Patients on Tuesday complained of facing several hardships due to shortage of specialists at outpatient department (OPD) of Children hospital, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

They demanded of the authorities concerned to improve services at PIMS Children hospital with addition of trained doctors, paramedical staff and beds besides waiting places for attendants.

According to them, patients who visited the hospital from far-flung areas had to wait for hours in long queues outside the OPD for getting medical cards, where a limited place for waiting had been arranged for them.

They asked to take notice of frequent absence of senior doctors and non-observance of duty-roster by medical and non-medical staff at children hospital.

They said that due to the issuance of limited medical cards and limited duration of cards, a large number of patients had to return home empty-handed by the end of the day, despite waiting for hours in long queues.

"Mostly patients are asked to return the next day by the administration, which could prove to be fatal for serious child patients, who visited the hospital from remote areas," they said.

They said that only limited beds were available in children hospital, where not only staff was limited, but there were acute shortage of medicines.

"There should be a monitoring mechanism to check whether the duty staff observed their duties or not at children hospital," said Imran Naem, father of six-month old child patient.

He said that a system of reward and punishment should be initiated by the hospital management under which responsible staff should be encouraged while those who do not take their duties seriously should be removed or punished.

Another attendant, Waseem Iqbal alleged that senior doctors mostly remained absent from their duties while only postgraduate (PG) doctors, who were studying there, ran the affairs of the most sensitive department of the hospital.

He added that due to the limited knowledge and experience, the PGs could not satisfy the patients having serious medical complications. They even could not properly treat patients with minor medical issues at OPDs and mostly referred serious ones to other hospitals.

When contacted, spokesman PIMS, Dr Wasim Khawaja said that children hospital provides medical treatment to over 50,000 child patients in a month while Children OPD receives around 2,000 child patients daily. He added the besides entitled patients a large number of private patients also received treatment at OPD.

He added those child patients who required surgeries had to shift to surgical OPD for further procedure. He added the hospital has been catering to the needs of child patients from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other parts of the country.

He said that around 2,000 patients are examined at ENT department every month while over 500 patients had to undergo major surgeries. He added the hospital also received and treated TB patients.

Dr Khawaja said that a vaccination centre was also functional to immunize children. He said that the hospital also provided treatment to kidney patients.

He said that other services being provided to patients at children hospital including physiotherapy besides free treatment to cancer patients, bone marrow transplantation and dental care.

