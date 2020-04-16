Patients complain SOPs violation,lack of facilities,compassion at Holy Family hospital

The patients and visitors at Holy Family Hospital on Thursday complained that its management was not strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures while dealing with the COVD-19 patients and isolation ward was not "allocated rationally", exposing them to high risk of catching coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :The patients and visitors at Holy Family Hospital on Thursday complained that its management was not strictly adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures while dealing with the COVD-19 patients and isolation ward was not "allocated rationally", exposing them to high risk of catching coronavirus.

''Coronavirus is highly contagious and reasonable distance is advised by the healthcare experts but due to improper allocation of isolation ward thousands of daily patients and visitors to the hospital are exposed to the infection,'' Noreen Sheikh a visitor of an admitted patient said while talking to APP.

The isolation ward for coronavirus infected patients was established at the last corner of the hospital and infected patients had to walk through the whole hospital to reach there, exposing every other patient and visitor to constant risk, Noreen complained.

''I have to visit my mother who is admitted in this hospital for spinal fracture but my entire family is afraid and concerned due to fully exposed free mobility of the corona infected patients and hospital has no answer to this ill-management," Saleem Khan an attendant of a patient shared his concern.

Asadullah Ahmed, a resident of Khushab whose sister is admitted here, sharing similar views said he spent twenty four hours in the vicinity of hospital to look after her sister and moving among corona infected gave him panic attack." I am psychologically convinced that I am one of the victim in this vulnerable environment ," he expressed in fear.

Sardar Ahmed a cardiac patient who was brought here after feeling heart congestion a couple of days ago said, ''I am further devastated to see that all patients including corona suspects are using same door to enter into OPD and sharing same area before going to laboratory, though it is being told by every now and then that the disease is highly infectious,''.

in the mean time doctors and paramedics have also complained for non-provision of safety gears and equipment.

A doctor dealing with the corona suspects requesting not to be named said they were not provided with N-95 masks and high protective gears, adding " we are working in fearful conditions as frontline force.

Another lady doctor working in OPD requesting anonymity said that many doctors and paramedics were not given the N-95 masks as they considered it was an initial stage,but no one knew which person entering OPD could be the carrier of this novel virus. "Even irrelevant staffers were enjoying these facilities," she informed in a regrettable tone.

The Holy Family hospital was already treating number of patients with other illnesses on daily basis, corona testing labs and quarantines should be operated at distance and with separate entry and exit gates as it was unsafe for people to be treated in a same building,she suggested.

A male nurse said distance from OPD to laboratory and quarantine centre was around 90 yards after COVID-19 testing patient walked through internal corridor to isolation ward.

The Medical Supritendant Dr. Shehzad Ahmed replying on the patients and staffers' concerns said his hospital had adapted all the measures recommended by the World Health Organization experts,moreover SOP's were in line with the international standard.

"We are combating the COVID-19 by working on three levels as in first step the suspects go through the filteration process and identified whether they are carriers of novel contagion or not,'' he said.

Then they were sent to laboratory and finally after declaring positive they were admitted in the isolation ward,he further said.

The N-95 masks were only provided to the doctors and paramedics dealing with the corona positive patients, the sweepers and staff not working in isolation ward were actually wearing the replica of N-95 which are without filter and are easily available in the market,he further mentioned.

In reply to a question he said the isolation ward was up to the mark as a single room was allocated for one patient,and specific staff with all SOP's was appointed to offer duties.

He also rejected the fake news of deaths of two patients due to pandemic. One of the patient, he said, was a drug addict and the other was suffering due to chronicle tuberculosis and was alive and still being treated in the hospital. They both were negative, he said.