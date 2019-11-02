Patients face hardships as doctors strike enters 20th day

Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to doctors' strike, which entered 20th day in the public sector hospitals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to doctors' strike, which entered 20th day in the public sector hospitals. The miseries of the patients are increasing day by day due to expansion of strike to indoors and operation theaters as well.

During visit to the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised hue and cry over non-availability of facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands including withdrawal of MTI Act.