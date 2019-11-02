Patients Face Hardships As Doctors Strike Enters 20th Day
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:08 PM
Thousands of patients are in severe distress due to doctors' strike, which entered 20th day in the public sector hospitals
During visit to the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised hue and cry over non-availability of facilities.
Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters.
On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands including withdrawal of MTI Act.