Patients For Replacing Faulty Generators At Polyclinic

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :A large number of patients had to face hardships at Federal Government Polyclinic hospital (FGPC) on Monday due to power breakdown and out of order generators.

According to patients, the situation created congestion in wards and outpatient departments due to humidity and hot weather.

They asked the quarters concerned to replace faulty generators to address the sufferings of patients.

Due to fault created in hospital generators, the hospital administration had to cancel all surgeries in operation theaters, Ameer Alam, a patient said.

He added there was choas in patients due to unavailability of alternate system that caused serious problems for them and hospital staff.

Another patient, Saqib Naseer said that hospitals were exempted from load shedding and if any issue was created it should be immediately addressed.

He said that people at hospital suffered a lot due to fault in a transformer while the hospital generators were also out of order.

He said that operations had to be postponed and the treatment of many patients was delayed as electronic medical devices could not work properly.

Adil Gillani, a patient said "My attendants tried their best to ensure my medical tests but they failed to get it as there was no power supply." He said that there was no electricity since morning in the hospital but no one in the management was available to listen patients complaints.

When contracted, an official of the hospital said that sometime this sort of situation was happened in the hospitsl hospital due to load on power system.

He said that the hospital administration was fully aware of the problems of patients and always tried to facilitate them.

