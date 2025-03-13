Open Menu

Patients Get Dialysis Cards Under CM Maryam’s Free Treatment Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Patients get dialysis cards under CM Maryam’s free treatment initiative

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr Salma Suleman Thursday distributed cards among kidney patients at DHQ hospital under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dialysis program for their free treatment including dialysis.

The cards enable patients to avail free treatment facility of up to Rs 1 million at government hospitals, the DC said while talking to the patients and described CMD cards a revolutionary initiative of the Chief Minister.

The CMD card holders' treatment expenses would be paid by Punjab government, she said.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Ammara and other officials were present.

APP/qbs

