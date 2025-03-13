Patients Get Dialysis Cards Under CM Maryam’s Free Treatment Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Khanewal Dr Salma Suleman Thursday distributed cards among kidney patients at DHQ hospital under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s dialysis program for their free treatment including dialysis.
The cards enable patients to avail free treatment facility of up to Rs 1 million at government hospitals, the DC said while talking to the patients and described CMD cards a revolutionary initiative of the Chief Minister.
The CMD card holders' treatment expenses would be paid by Punjab government, she said.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Ammara and other officials were present.
APP/qbs
Recent Stories
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
Abu Dhabi Mobility launches Most Noble Number online charity auction to support ..
GCAA issues first national regulation for certifying air navigation service prov ..
Suicide bomber detonates himself at Upper Jandola Fort in South Waziristan
Ranya Rao confesses learning gold smuggling techniques from YouTube
Khalifa University rises to 7th spot globally in Petroleum Engineering
E& joins as main partner of Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man commits suicide in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary orders timely completion of healthcare projects6 minutes ago
-
Patients get dialysis cards under CM Maryam’s free treatment initiative6 minutes ago
-
Seminar on impact of non-native plants, pests on Pakistan's agriculture6 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Osteoporosis Day6 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues 2-day power suspension programme6 minutes ago
-
Jaffar express tragic ancient SMBBMU holds rally in sympathy6 minutes ago
-
Protest in Kurram enters in 12th day against road closures16 minutes ago
-
Multan museum likely to open for public by June 3016 minutes ago
-
One-window counter provides relief to 267 applicants16 minutes ago
-
KTH gets modern Cath Lab16 minutes ago
-
Punjab to implement QR code system for arms licence verification16 minutes ago