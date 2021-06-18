Patients had a close shave as oxygen supply goes off at COVID ward in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Patients admitted in a COVID-19 ward at Government Medical College Jammu had a close shave after the oxygen supply was snapped for nearly ten minutes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Attendants of these patients appeared outside the GMC and narrated the ordeal they underwent. They said that the oxygen supply went off suddenly in the ward which led to the abrupt fall in saturation levels of the patients admitted in the ward, KMS reported.

They demanded action against the people responsible for this gross negligence. The oxygen supply remained off for nearly ten minutes. It's unfortunate that the GMC administration has not been able to get the flaws in the oxygen plant repaired.

It merits mentioning here that the GMC administration had barred the entry of media men into the hospital premises after the problems faced by the patients were highlighted by different media houses. The issue of oxygen supply getting snapped would not have come to fore, had the attendants of the patients not come out and informed the reporters.

"We don't know whether action will be taken against anyone or not but the GMC administration should realize that it cannot play with the lives of patients. Technical staff needs to be told in clear terms that if the oxygen supply gets snapped it can lead to casualties, the attendants said.