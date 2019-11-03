UrduPoint.com
Patients Leaving Hospitals Due To Strike At Indoor And OPDs

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 09:20 PM

Patients leaving hospitals due to strike at Indoor and OPDs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Thousands of patients have started to leave wards due to the doctors' strike which entered the 21st day in the public sector hospitals. The miseries of patients are increasing day by day due to expansion of the strike to indoors and operation theaters as well.

During a visit to the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised a hue and cry over non-availability of facilities.

Over 40,000 patients are suffering every day due to the strike at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters. On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands, including withdrawal of the MTI Act.

