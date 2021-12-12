UrduPoint.com

Patients Of Seasonal Infections Increased

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 06:10 PM

Patients of seasonal infections increased

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The frostiness wave which has hit the city, coupled with the prolonged gas load-shedding, had resulted in an increase in seasonal diseases like diarrhoea, Influenza, cough and Pneumonia at the local hospitals and clinics.

Several people visited hospitals and private clinics with the complain of seasonal diseases.

Dr Zeeshan Zafar, a Child specialist at Holy Family Hospital, said the number of children arriving at the Pead's department of the hospital has risen due to the prevailing cold wave, adding that most of them were infected by diarrhoea, Influenza and Pneumonia.

He said long dry spell resulted in various respiratory disorders and viral infections leading to cold, cough and flu.

"If exposed to cold for long, children may develop fever, sore throat, dry cough and other signs of flu," he said.

The child diseases expert said people usually drink less water in the winter, so there was generally a sharp surge in the flu and cough cases. He suggested that citizens should use green tea and soup in routine for better functioning of their respiratory system.

