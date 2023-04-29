PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan has advised the health authorities to capture a picture of a patient being admitted to hospital under Sehat Sahulat Program for ensuring transparency.

According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the requirement of capturing patient's photograph would be mandatory from April 25, 2023.

In order to enhance the gatekeeping mechanism and transparency in-term of patients treated under Sehat Sahulat Program, it is advised to all health facilitators (HFs) to capture a picture of patient before the admission.

All panel hospitals are advised to arrange a webcam at the HFO Desks, for identification management and records of the patients admitted under Sehat Sahulat Program.

All health facilitators would ensure capturing photograph through integrated webcam at health desk and avoid use for mobile phones.

In case, the patient is in ER or unable to visit the HF's counter before admission, the photograph may be taken with patient's consent, however, under no circumstances admission would be allowed without capturing identity.