UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients Should Avoid Medicines Without Doctor Prescription: Dr. Mumtaz

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Patients should avoid medicines without doctor prescription: Dr. Mumtaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Focal Person, National Institute of Health Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan said on Monday that patients should avoid using medicines at their own and without prescription of doctors.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan is also indulged in research of vaccination to cure COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, no authenticated vaccine is introduced in the markets. At this time we are conducting more the 2500 COVID-19 tests per day, he added.

He said people are hesitant to have corona tests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cure Market

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

2 hours ago

Fabre-lous Victor Ludorum saunters to Guineas triu ..

2 minutes ago

UK records lowest daily virus death toll since sta ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook in turmoil over refusal to police Trump's ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition to take unified stance to fight against ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.