Patients should avoid medicines without doctor prescription: Dr. Mumtaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Focal Person, National Institute of Health Dr. Mumtaz Ali Khan said on Monday that patients should avoid using medicines at their own and without prescription of doctors.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan is also indulged in research of vaccination to cure COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, no authenticated vaccine is introduced in the markets. At this time we are conducting more the 2500 COVID-19 tests per day, he added.

He said people are hesitant to have corona tests.