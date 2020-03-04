Patients suffer as MRI machine in AMC out of order

The patients and their attendants were facing hardships as the only magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) was out of order for the last six months

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The patients and their attendants were facing hardships as the only magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) was out of order for the last six months.

It was the only MRI machine in any public sector hospital in Hazara division which was providing free diagnostic facilities to the people of Hazara division besides its adjoining areas of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The patients, after the machine became dysfunctional, had to go to private laboratories for MRI scan where they were being charged with high fees. Some of the patients had to to visit other cities including Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar for the same facility.

When contacted, Medical Director AMC Dr Omer Farooq told to APP that the MRI machine of the hospital had completed its life span and successfully conducted more than 65,000 tests. The hospital administration had also contacted foreign engineers for repairing the MRI machine but they informed that the machine was too old that even its spare parts were not available in the market, he said.

While the price of the new machine was Rs 231 million which was not bearable within the hospital resources, he said and added that the Health secretary had also been informed about the issue. The issue would be resolved if the provincial government provide funds, Dr. Omer Farooq said.