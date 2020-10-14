UrduPoint.com
Patients Suffer As OPD Boycott Continues In Civil Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:30 PM

Young Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association continued boycott of out patient department (OPDs) in Civil Hospital Hyderabad on second consecutive day on Wednesday against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh Government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Young Doctors, Para Medical Staff and Nursing Association continued boycott of out patient department (OPDs) in Civil Hospital Hyderabad on second consecutive day on Wednesday against revocation of coronavirus health risk allowance by Sindh Government.

Young Doctors Association, Para Medical staff and Nurses also staged a protest demonstration outside OPD against the decision of discontinuation of health risk allowance and said COVID-19 threat still persists in the country despite that fact that the provincial government had issued notification for revocation of risk allowance to the health workers and doctors.

The protesting doctors, para medical staff and nurses said the OPD boycott in all government run hospitals would continue till acceptance of their demands which include permanent provision of health risk allowance to all medical professionals, abolition of Pakistan Medical Commission, restoration of Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and other issues mentioned in the charter of demands.

Meanwhile, A large number of patients seeking consultation and medical intervention had returned to their homes in sheer disappointment due to the OPD boycott observed by Young Doctors, Paramedical staff and Nurses in civil hospitals.

