Patients suffer as young doctors go on strike in DIKhan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) A large number of patients and their attendants most of whom came from remote rural areas to the District Headquarters Hospital, Mufti Mehmood Hospital, and Women hospital faced great inconvenience as young doctors at both the outpatient and inpatient departments went on a strike.

The Young Doctors' Association, had been on strike for three days and suspended health services at Out-Patient Department (OPD) and elective services. The decision regarding the boycott was taken by the Young Doctors Association following the suspension of their colleague.

On the other hand, due to the closure of the OPD services in the hospital, the relatives have started a protest .

Hundreds of patients and their attendants also staged a protest demonstration against the young doctors on circular road outside the district headquarters hospital.

They held the doctors and hospital administration responsible for their sufferings and complained the hospital administration had left the poor patients at the mercy of doctors.

We were left with no option but to protest, said an attendant who was a part of the protest. It was not fair to boycott OPDs where the end sufferers would be the patients, they said.

“How can one justify the move by depriving thousands of ailing patients of their rights to healthcare services?” they questioned.