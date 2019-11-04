UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Patients Suffering Due To Doctors' Strike

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 03:53 PM

Patients suffering due to doctors' strike

Over 40,000 patients were suffering every day due to the strike of doctors at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Over 40,000 patients were suffering every day due to the strike of doctors at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters.

Thousands of patients have started to leave wards due to the doctors' strike which entered the 21st day in the public sector hospitals.

During a visit to the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised a hue and cry over doctors' strike.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands, including withdrawal of the MTI Act.

Related Topics

Protest Visit Alliance Hue

Recent Stories

Over 1100 Sikh pilgrims visit Pakistan to mark 550 ..

4 minutes ago

Over 500 Sikh Yatrees from UK to reach Lahore via ..

52 seconds ago

US Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft Docks With ISS - NASA

2 minutes ago

Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahib tomorrow

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture holds forum to discuss future ..

11 minutes ago

Railways saloon coaches earn Rs3.417 million

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.