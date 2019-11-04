Patients suffering due to doctors' strike

Over 40,000 patients were suffering every day due to the strike of doctors at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Over 40,000 patients were suffering every day due to the strike of doctors at the OPDs besides indoor and operation theaters.

Thousands of patients have started to leave wards due to the doctors' strike which entered the 21st day in the public sector hospitals.

During a visit to the city hospitals, it was observed that a large number of patients could not avail healthcare facilities and they protested and raised a hue and cry over doctors' strike.

On the other hand, leader of Grand Health Alliance Dr Nadir Hussain said the protest would continue till acceptance of their demands, including withdrawal of the MTI Act.