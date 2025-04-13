Open Menu

Patients’ Trust Strengthens As PINS Serves Over 50,000 In 3 Months

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has witnessed a significant boost in patient confidence due to its patient-friendly initiatives.

From January to March 2025, a total of 50,639 patients received treatment at the hospital’s outpatient and emergency departments, reflecting the Punjab government's commitment to public healthcare.

These remarks were made by Executive Director PINS, Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, while presiding over the hospital's quarterly performance review meeting on Sunday.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Umar Ishaq, Nursing Superintendent Aasia Khanum, Dr. Adnan Khalid, Dr. Asad Shah, and other key administrative doctors also attended the session.

During the meeting, Dr. Umar Ishaq briefed participants that 46,735 patients were examined in the neurosurgery and neurology outdoor departments by senior doctors. He added that in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, both medical and diagnostic facilities were provided efficiently.

Additionally, 3,904 patients received treatment in the emergency department, and 1,761 successful surgeries were conducted over the three-month period.

Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir emphasized the need for strict adherence to the monitoring and feedback system as well as the SOPs laid out by the Punjab Healthcare Commission. He urged administrative staff to ensure interdepartmental coordination to enhance healthcare delivery.

Expressing satisfaction with the performance, Dr. Bashir lauded the MSDS team for compiling gender-segregated data of outdoor patients, calling it a commendable step toward improved patient care. He concluded by congratulating the staff and encouraging them to maintain their dedication and professionalism in delivering quality medical services.

