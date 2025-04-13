Patients’ Trust Strengthens As PINS Serves Over 50,000 In 3 Months
Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) has witnessed a significant boost in patient confidence due to its patient-friendly initiatives.
From January to March 2025, a total of 50,639 patients received treatment at the hospital’s outpatient and emergency departments, reflecting the Punjab government's commitment to public healthcare.
These remarks were made by Executive Director PINS, Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir, while presiding over the hospital's quarterly performance review meeting on Sunday.
Medical Superintendent Dr. Umar Ishaq, Nursing Superintendent Aasia Khanum, Dr. Adnan Khalid, Dr. Asad Shah, and other key administrative doctors also attended the session.
During the meeting, Dr. Umar Ishaq briefed participants that 46,735 patients were examined in the neurosurgery and neurology outdoor departments by senior doctors. He added that in line with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, both medical and diagnostic facilities were provided efficiently.
Additionally, 3,904 patients received treatment in the emergency department, and 1,761 successful surgeries were conducted over the three-month period.
Prof. Dr. Asif Bashir emphasized the need for strict adherence to the monitoring and feedback system as well as the SOPs laid out by the Punjab Healthcare Commission. He urged administrative staff to ensure interdepartmental coordination to enhance healthcare delivery.
Expressing satisfaction with the performance, Dr. Bashir lauded the MSDS team for compiling gender-segregated data of outdoor patients, calling it a commendable step toward improved patient care. He concluded by congratulating the staff and encouraging them to maintain their dedication and professionalism in delivering quality medical services.
Recent Stories
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..
'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship
UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties
Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..
Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team
UAE athletes dominate in opening day of Abu Dhabi Beach Wrestling Championship
Thirty-eighth Unified GCC Traffic Week kicks off in Kuwait
UAE champions raise their tally to 10 medals at Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu T ..
Dubai Police to launch first-ever International K9 Show
Dubai AI Week to welcome industry leaders, experts, officials from over 100 coun ..
Updated Conference in Nephrology discusses AI's role in improving nephrology ser ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pink Moon to light up the sky Sunday night2 minutes ago
-
Patients’ trust strengthens as PINS serves over 50,000 in 3 months3 minutes ago
-
No use of expired stents at PIC, says Punjab health minister3 minutes ago
-
Humorous poetry sitting to be arranged on Monday3 minutes ago
-
ITP holds farewell ceremony for retiring constable Yousuf3 minutes ago
-
AJK LA Speaker Latif Akber calls on AJK President13 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police nab 41 drug dealers, seize large narcotics haul13 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi reviews traffic plan for PSL team movements in Capital13 minutes ago
-
4 shot dead, 2 injured in Faisalabad13 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete cultivation of BT cotton this month13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to benefit from agricultural expertise of Belarus: PM23 minutes ago
-
Job ruse turns deadly: four held for Islamabad murder23 minutes ago