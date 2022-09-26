Patients,attendants stage protest over closure of hospital

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :The patients and their attendants held a protest outside taluka Hospital Manjhand in Jamshoro district, blaming the administration for putting padlock on the hospital to allegedly take a day off on Sunday.

The people said the hospital was situated at an important location as it had to attend the casualties happening on the accidents on the Indus highway in addition to providing the health services to the flood displaced people.

An attendant of a patient named Mir Hassan Rind, who sustained injuries in a road accident, told that they were compelled to take their patient to Hyderabad because their local hospital is closed.

Gul Muhammad, an attendant of another patient, informed the local media that they had come from long distance to visit the hospital expecting that like other hospitals the health facility would be open for 24 hours through the week.

The Medical Superintendent of the facility could not be contacted for their version.