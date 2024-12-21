Open Menu

PATO Calls To Withdraw Royalty Fee On Tourism Imposed By G-B Govt

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 08:30 PM

PATO calls to withdraw royalty fee on tourism imposed by G-B govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Association of Tour Operators (PATO) on Saturday rejected the increase in royalty fees imposed on tourism by the Gilgit-Baltistan government and demanded to withdraw it to save the tourism business from losses.

PATO also called to establish a central tourism authority in order to frame the policies regarding tourism that help to boost it further.

"The representatives of all tourism-related bodies like PATO, BAATO, and GBATO should be included in the proposed authority to protect the interests of all stakeholders," press release said.

Pakistan is the home of the highest mountains in the world, including K2 and Naga Parbat, PATO representative said, adding that due to that reason, the country has become the paradise for adventure and mountaineering from all over the world to visit here that benefits country's economy.

