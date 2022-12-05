Patras Bokhari remembered on death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent humorist, writer, broadcaster and diplomat, Syed Ahmed Shah, known as Patras Bokhari, was remembered on his 64th death anniversary on Monday.

Patras Bokhari who also served as permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, was a prominent part of the Muslim Intelligentsia in South Asia.

"Writers like Patras Bokhari are born in centuries and the writings of Patras Bokhari have a great contribution for keeping urdu language alive. His personality has many aspects as he was a poet, teacher, author and broadcaster who served Radio Pakistan at his best," said Akhtar Raza Saleemi, Poet, Novelist and Editor in Chief at Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL).

"Patras Bukhari's writings will be there whenever Urdu literature is discussed and for the young generation, those having interest in Urdu language must read essays written by Patras to complete their knowledge about Urdu," Akhtar Raza said while talking to APP.

Patras Bokhari was Born in Peshawar, British India to a Kashmiri family and studied at Edwardes Mission school in Peshawar and moved to Lahore where he studied English literature at the Government College.

Shah moved to United Kingdom where he received his Tripos from the Emmanuel College, Cambridge. He returned to Lahore where he taught English at Government College in 1927. He moved to eventually become Director General of All India Radio in Delhi and then Principal of Government College. He was appointed as the country's envoy to the UN in New York City from 1951 and 1954, followed by the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Information until 1958.

His collection of essays, Patras Kay Mazameen published in 1927 is said to be an asset in Urdu humor writings. It is undoubtedly one of the finest works in Urdu humor and despite the fact that it was written in first half of twentieth century, it seems to be truly applicable even today.

Government of Pakistan acknowledged his immense contribution by honoring him with the one of the biggest civil award of the country Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2003 after four decades of his demise.