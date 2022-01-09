UrduPoint.com

Patriata Chairlift Manager Calls Tourists To Visit Murree After Normalcy Revives

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Patriata Chairlift Manager calls tourists to visit Murree after normalcy revives

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Patriata Chairlift Manager Muhammad Ijaz Butt on Sunday urged the tourists intending to visit Murree and Patriata to refrain till the situation returns to normal to avoid any untoward situation.

The guidelines announced by the government and the administration must be implemented, the Patriata Chairlift Manager said in a statement.

He said that this time there has been a blizzard in and around Murree which has severely affected the daily life.

He said that the Punjab government and all government machinery had rescued thousands of people stranded in Murree.

Food, blankets and warm clothes have been distributed among the affectees, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Murree Visit Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

12 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

13 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

21 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

21 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

21 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.