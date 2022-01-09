Patriata Chairlift Manager calls tourists to visit Murree after normalcy revives

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Patriata Chairlift Manager Muhammad Ijaz Butt on Sunday urged the tourists intending to visit Murree and Patriata to refrain till the situation returns to normal to avoid any untoward situation.

The guidelines announced by the government and the administration must be implemented, the Patriata Chairlift Manager said in a statement.

He said that this time there has been a blizzard in and around Murree which has severely affected the daily life.

He said that the Punjab government and all government machinery had rescued thousands of people stranded in Murree.

Food, blankets and warm clothes have been distributed among the affectees, he added.