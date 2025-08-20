Patriata Chairlift To Reopen On Thursday
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 11:34 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Tourism Department on Wednesday announced that the Patriata Chairlift and Cable Car would be reopened for tourists from Thursday (August 21).
According to a Tourism Department spokesperson, the chairlift and cable car system was temporarily closed from August 18 to 20 due to the severe weather conditions, keeping in view the safety of tourists.
“This step was taken purely as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident,” the spokesman said.
He said the tourists would now be able to enjoy the chairlift and cable car again as the weather conditions had improved.
All security arrangements had been completed to ensure the convenience and safety of tourists.
Meanwhile, the Murree District Administration has cleared all the main roads blocked due to landslides at many places in the Murree and Kotli Sattian tehsils due to heavy monsoon rains on August 18 and 19.
However, clearance of landslide debris work was still continuing at some places, a district administration spokesman said.
He said the Highway Department, Rescue 1122, the Forest Department, and other concerned departments participated fully in the relief activities.
