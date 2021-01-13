Patriata Chairlift visitors asked to take precautionary measures

Manager, New Patriata Chairlift, Ejaz Butt said that the government was making all out efforts to provide health and other facilities to tourists for the promotion of tourism in the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Manager, New Patriata Chairlift, Ejaz Butt said that the government was making all out efforts to provide health and other facilities to tourists for the promotion of tourism in the country.

He said that the management of Patriata Chairlift was engaged all of the time to provide maximum facilities to its tourists.

Amid COVID-19 situation, all tourists must abide by the coronavirus SOPs besides wearing warm clothes to avoid health risks due to climate change, he said while taking to a group of tourists at Patriata, New Murree on Wednesday.

Manager New Patriata Chairlift said that proper engine maintenance and fuel assurance of vehicles before leaving for any tourist resort was most essential for tourists to avoid inconvenience.

Other officials of the Chairlift including Sheikh Munir, Muhammad Ashraf, Faheem Anwer, Sagheer Abbasi and Waqas Anwer were also present on the occasion.