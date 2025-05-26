Patriotic ceremony held at GPS No:1 in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) In connection with upcoming Youm-e-Takbeer, a dignified ceremony was held at Government Primary school (GPS) No. 1, wherein students showcased their patriotism through national songs, speeches, and tableaus.

The event was presided over by Headmaster Shehzada Kamran Saleem, who highlighted the historical significance of May 28, 1998—when Pakistan emerged as the first Islamic nuclear power after conducting successful nuclear tests.

In his address, the headmaster paid tribute to national heroes including Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Armed Forces, acknowledging their invaluable contributions that led to this monumental achievement.

The ceremony served not only as a platform to instill national pride among students but also as an opportunity to educate them about Pakistan’s nuclear history and the sacrifices of its leaders.