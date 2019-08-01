Patriotic citizens start gearing up to celebrate Independence day

With the start of August, patriotic citizens and traders all across the country including federal capital start gearing up for independence day preparations with decorating their houses, vehicles, shopping centers, bazaars and all other main roads with flags and fancy lights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :With the start of August, patriotic citizens and traders all across the country including Federal capital start gearing up for independence day preparations with decorating their houses, vehicles, shopping centers, bazaars and all other main roads with flags and fancy lights.

People belonging to different walks of life, especially youngsters and kids, can be seen decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags and other themed products, as the nation starts preparing to celebrate August 14 with national and traditional fervor.

According to traders, like every year preparations, decorative items are in high demand these days include national flags, multi-colored bangles, hats , dresses , badges, Minar-e-Pakistan models and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam and national heroes.

The business of these Azadi related items at Malls as well as by roadside vendors remain on peak during August 1 to 14, which shows the zeal of people belonging to all ages, a shopkeeper Khalid Mehmood commented.

A youngster Mohsin Mukhtar , says he is eagerly waiting for 'Azadi day' as this year we will celebrate our eid and 14th august together.

He added, that display of a bunch of stalls along the roadside in the main markets and roads had become the center of attraction for most of his age fellows.

A roadside vendor of such products, Sarfraz Ikram said that a large number of children and youngsters could be observed in the evening buying flags and stickers to decorating their vehicles and houses, which reflected the patriotic spirit they possess.

Independence Day is the flavor of the season now, said a 23 year old Huzaifa Ali who was buying green and white hats for his siblings said, we live in Pakistan and these items highlight our nationhood.

Tricolour caps are a hit; they even save children from the heat, he added.

Just like other cities around the country, people in Islamabad are shopping to celebrate Independence day, said a vendor displaying independence day accessories on road in G-7.

When asked about their sentiments one of the buyer Tahir Younus said, "I am here to buy green shirt; I want to take them to home and want children to know the importance of Pakistan." Hassan Azhar another citizen said, "We are here to buy small flags because we want to decorate our house." "Wearing the 'Azadi dress' and other accessories is just a way to show our love for the country, it is our way of making this day a festive one," said Arifa Rehman a student of B.com.

Shops, vehicles and motorbikes on all roads of the cities could be seen decorated with green and white colours, said a traffic police official on road.

Many families have also start covering the roofs of their cars and windscreens with the national flags, he added.

The vendors have expressed hoped that the sale of Independence items will increase further in coming days, which was an indication of rising national fervour among citizens to celebrate their Independence Day.

On the other hand, many sweet and Bakery shops start preparing special cakes with green and white color for this special day preparations to attract the customers.