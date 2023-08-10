Patriotic fever grips residents of twin cities as independence day approaches

As the independence day approaches, patriotic fever has gripped the nation and preparations are in full swing to celebrate the day in a befitting manner with traditional zeal and enthusiasm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ):As the independence day approaches, patriotic fever has gripped the nation and preparations are in full swing to celebrate the day in a befitting manner with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

Residents of the twin cities are gearing up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day or 76 birth anniversary of their beloved country with great enthusiasm. The markets are filled with customers purchasing garments and bangles in the national flag color are being sold like hot cakes. Vendors have set up special stalls to sell Independence Day paraphernalia and they are more than satisfied over an increase in income as children have been thronging to buy the independence day related stuff.

Adnan Arshad, a resident of G-9/4 told APP that he had come to G-9 Markaz (Karachi Company) for purchasing national flag-coloured garments for his son and daughter.� He said his children have also purchased toys with green and white colours.

Akmal Hussain, a employee of a local bank who was seen purchasing green and white coloured garments at Aabpara market, said it was a special day and his family always celebrated the day with great enthusiasm.

The buildings and highways of the twin cities are being decorated with national flags, buntings and lights as the day of independence comes close.

Residents of twin cities, like the people all over the country, are hoisting national flags on their vehicles and rooftops of residential houses to express their jubilation on the historic occasion.

On the road sides,� stalls of national flags, buntings, caps, and children clothes and toys� doused in green and white colours have been setup at��shops in every nook and corner of the country.

The day of August 14 will dawn with special prayers and a 31 gun salute in the federal capital and 21 gun salute at all provincial capitals. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities with the focus on acknowledging the contribution of leaders of the Pakistan Movement and sacrifices of national heroes.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will highlight the services ofPakistan Movement heroes' on the day and pay tributes to their extraordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.