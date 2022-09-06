UrduPoint.com

Patriotic Pakistanis Proud Of Martyrs, Pak Army: Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Patriotic Pakistanis proud of martyrs, Pak Army: Rana Sanaullah

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday said patriotic Pakistanis were proud of their martyrs and "the one who make fun of them is not only their enemy and of Pakistan armed forces and martyrs, but also of the country".

The minister, in a tweet, alleged that an "egoistic" Imran Niazi was damaging the Constitution, and the dignity of Pakistan Army and its martyrs through his "politics of chaos and anarchy".

He said neither the institutions nor the people were "Imran's slaves", who were not bound to follow his words. "The anarchist is destined to become victim of the fire of envy ignited by himself".

