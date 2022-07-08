ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the patriotic people were regarded as traitors in line with the vision of Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi.

The minister, in a tweet, said attempts were made to link patriotism of the people with sedition for saving Imran and her wife's corruption.

She said both Imran Khan and her wife had consensus on Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister Punjab, who ultimately became tool of their corruption.

"Accusations, apologies and explanations are the leftover of Imran Khan's politics," she said, terming the "foreign funding" to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf an "undeniable" evidence of his crimes.