Open Menu

Patriotic Pride On Wheels: Car Decoration Trend Heats Up Ahead Of Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Patriotic pride on wheels: Car decoration trend heats up ahead of Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Pakistan's Independence Day is just around the corner, and car owners across the country are gearing up to showcase their patriotic spirit by decorating their vehicles in creative and festive ways.

With August 14, 2025, approaching, the trend of car decoration is expected to reach new heights.

In major cities, car owners are seen adorning their vehicles with full paint jobs of the Pakistani flag, as well as other patriotic decorations such as green and white balloons, ribbons, and flags.

Ali Raza a car owner from Islamabad said "I love decorating my car on Independence Day as It's a way to show my love and respect for the country".

This year, I have decided to go all out and paint my car with the Pakistani flag",he said. Another car owner Raheel told that "decorating my car with the Pakistani flag is a way to showcase my patriotism and celebrate our independence.". He said he is excited to decorate his car with patriotic decorations as jt's a good way to celebrate country's special day

Car decoration makers are working overtime to meet the growing demand for patriotic-themed decorations as they seeing a surge in demand for their services.

Qazi Sohail a car decoration owner from Rawalpindi Shamsabad said they have been flooded with requests for patriotic car decorations saying that they are working around the clock to meet the demand and make sure every car owner can showcase their patriotic spirit on Independence Day.

He added that with the growing popularity of car decoration on Independence Day, it's clear that this trend is here to stay.

He further stated that the trend of car decoration on Independence Day is not limited to major cities adding that in smaller towns and villages, car owners are also decorating their vehicles with patriotic themes, showcasing their love and respect for the country.

He said whether it's a simple flag or an elaborate paint job, every car owner is contributing to the festive atmosphere.

/395

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

9 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

10 hours ago
 UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

11 hours ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

11 hours ago
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

11 hours ago
 Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

11 hours ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

11 hours ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

11 hours ago
 First phase of Hajj application process concludes ..

First phase of Hajj application process concludes with over 71,000 submissions

11 hours ago
 Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan