Patriotic songs echo on media, green-white flags fill Pakistan’s streets as Independence Day nears

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) From Islamabad-Rawalpindi through Lahore’s avenues to Peshawar’s Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Pakistan is awash in green-and-white as stalls and pop-ups brim with flag attire, badges, bunting and merchandise while media outlets echo national songs and vendors sell Independence day gear ahead of August 14.

A report aired by a state news channel on Sunday highlighted the vibrant patriotic spirit sweeping across Pakistan as Independence day approaches. The streets are adorned with green and white flags and citizens are actively participating in the festivities.

From children to adults, everyone is donning green and white attire, and social media platforms are flooded with messages of love and devotion to the country, report said, adding, nation's unwavering commitment to its rich heritage and the vision of its founders.

The report featured scenes of crowded bazaars with shoppers eagerly buying everything from flags and badges to clothes and accessories in green and white. Officials interviewed during the broadcast emphasized that this surge is a testament to the country’s unity and patriotism.

Citizens expressed their enthusiasm in various ways. “It is a wonderful feeling to see everyone so united and proud of our country,” said a resident of Lahore.

Meanwhile, street sellers have set up temporary stalls selling flags, badges, caps and wristbands, capitalizing on the growing demand. Many have now transitioned from these makeshift shops to permanent branded stores, offering a wide range of patriotic products year-round.

“Business is booming every year around this time,” shared a vendor in Karachi, “and it is great to be part of this national celebration.”

As Independence Day draws closer, the nationwide spirit of patriotism continues to grow, bringing communities together to honor Pakistan’s history and look forward to its future, said a facebook post while also uploading national historic song Dil Dil Pakistan.

Local markets and online retailers have reported a significant increase in sales of green and white attire, with many offering special discounts to attract customers.

Women buyers have expressed their enthusiasm for the variety of options available, including dupattas featuring patriotic motifs and national song lyrics.

"It is heartwarming to see how fashion has become a medium to express our patriotism," said a shopper in Islamabad. "The availability of themed clothing and accessories has made it easier for us to participate in the

celebrations."

"The patriotic fashion trend has brought a significant surge in sales for online retailers, with many reporting a 20 to 30 percent increase in orders in the lead-up to Independence Day," noted an online retailer.

This surge in demand reflects a broader cultural trend where fashion and national pride intersect, allowing individuals to celebrate their heritage in style.