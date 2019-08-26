Patriotic songs echoes across country to celebrate Independent day

(@FahadShabbir)

On the auspicious occasion of Independence Day coming ahead, the national anthem and patriotic songs have started rending the air all across the country including federal capital to celebrate upcoming day of Azadi

The patriotic songs play a vital role in instilling love for a country in the hearts of citizens.

Every Pakistani loves to listen to national songs thereby boosting the feel of patriotism and the love towards our beloved country.

According to citizens, our homeland is echoed with national songs on special occasions of Azadi Day, the catchy patriotic melodies playing at the every corner of the streets, in rushing vehicles and on screens install inside and outside of the houses, malls and other places, are enough to lift up the passion of patriotism and fervency to serve the homeland.

A citizen Mehmood Zia said, national songs are the incentive and encouragement needed to express affection for motherland in every way possible.

The whole nation start hearing the classic patriotic songs on radio, television, social media platforms and on roads as the celebration of Pakistan's Independence Day is incomplete without the national songs, said 25 year old Irum Ikram.

My favorite patriotic song is Sohni Dherti because it was written very well and secondly, it is an exemplary composition, said Adnan Mushtaq.

Nayyara Noor's 'Wattan Ki Mitti' is one of the most soothing national songs, said Humaira Ashraf, adding, her soft voice and clear expressions makes it a classic for generations to come.

I love to listen 'Ye Wattan Tumhara Hai' with high hopes of good national music and a brighter future for Pakistan, I wish you all happy Independence Day, said Yasmin Hassan.

Vital Signs's Dil Dil Pakistan always won the hearts of Pakistanis specially kids since day one.

It never gets old, said Habiba Tahir.

Independence Day is incomplete without all-time classics like ', 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', Wattan Ki Mitti, Ye Wattan Tumhara Hai' , Mera Paigham Pakistan and many more, said a teacher Fouzia Iftikhar.

These songs raise the feeling of being patriotic and inspire to feel proud as Pakistani, said 34 year old Ayesha Javed, Most of them are the ones, which you have heard since childhood and some of you must have performed them at schools, she added.

These are the tribute not just for makers of the country's independence but also those patriots and armed man who sacrificed their lives protecting this sacred land, said a citizen Lubna Qayum.

14th August celebrations are incomplete with patriotic songs booming in your car stereo, said a enthusiastic Youngster while playing patriotic song on road.

Independence Day of any country has many importance in the history of the country, said Dr Awan Safdar, adding, the patriotic songs have the ability to change the nation's thinking.

Apart from other Azadi related activities , kids can also take part in patriotic group dance and song in schools, said another teacher Sundas Javed.

I remember when I was in school and TV channels would play the national anthem and patriotic songs beginning early August, a 45 year old citizen recalled the memory said, the voices of the singers painting new colors to the land in the minds of the patriots and making green flags greener were the background music of our childhoodSkits and performances on patriotic songs were the life of celebrations in August, especially in schools on Independence Day, said Faisal Khan.

Music has the ability to shape and reshape the perspective, raise a passion and or demoralize any frenzy, said a singer.