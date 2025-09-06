Patriotic spirit of our forefathers still in our veins: Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that this year, through the triumph in the Marka-e-Haq, the people of Pakistan, through their unity, and the armed forces, through their courage and determination, have proven that the patriotic spirit of our forefathers, which illuminated the 1965 war, still in our veins.

In his message on Defence Day, he said that September 6 stands as a day of national pride, courage, and unshakable resolve. It is the day when Pakistan’s brave soldiers, backed by the unwavering strength of the people, stood like an unbreakable wall against an enemy far larger in size but weaker in spirit.

“The spirit of September 6 is eternal. It teaches us that when a cause is just, no force on earth can overpower a nation united in faith, courage, and determination,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari underlined that the PPP has always stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces and the people in defending the motherland.

He recalled that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as Foreign Minister during the 1965 war, became the resolute voice of Pakistan on the world stage, and later, as Prime Minister, laid the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear programme to make the country’s defence unassailable.

Similarly, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto strengthened the nation by empowering the people, introducing modern defence measures, including missile technology, and promoting democratic unity. President Asif Ali Zardari, he added, provided unprecedented support to the armed forces in the fight against terrorism, ensuring Pakistan’s resilience in the face of global challenges.

The PPP Chairman urged the people to renew their pledge of unity, resilience, and solidarity on this day of remembrance. “Today, Pakistan faces many challenges, terrorism, extremism, economic difficulties, and climate change.

The spirit of Marka-e-Haq reminds us that this struggle is not limited to our borders alone. It is also a battle against poverty, injustice, and inequality. Just as we triumphed in 1965, together we can overcome every trial and secure a brighter future for our nation,” he said.

He prayed for the martyrs of the 1965 war, and for all those who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism, and for the strength and unity of Pakistan.