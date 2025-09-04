Patriotism and unity mark Defense Day celebrations at Ibn Rushd College, Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) A dignified ceremony was held Thursday at Ibn Rushd Government Girls Degree College to commemorate Pakistan Defense Day.

The event, supervised by Principal Professor Tamkeen Fatima, featured a flag-hoisting ceremony that showcased the students' and teachers' patriotism and unity.

Students demonstrated their creativity and love for the country through national songs and tableaus, highlighting the significance of Defense Day and the sacrifices of the armed forces.

During the ceremony, students delivered speeches and lectures emphasizing the importance of Defense Day.

Professor Tamkeen Fatima emphasized that the purpose of these celebrations is to pay tribute to the armed forces' sacrifices while promoting patriotism, unity, and responsibility among students.

Prizes and certificates of appreciation were distributed among students who excelled in various activities, recognizing their outstanding performances.

The event was attended by teachers, students, and Office Superintendent Shakeel Khuhso as well.

