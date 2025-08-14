Patriotism Beyond Words: NBP Marks I-Day With Children From Deaf Reach School
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 08:23 PM
National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence with great enthusiasm and pride while differently able children joined the celebrations by presenting the national anthem through sign language
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence with great enthusiasm and pride while differently able children joined the celebrations by presenting the national anthem through sign language.
Festivities included the hoisting of the national flag, singing of the national anthem, and a cake-cutting ceremony at the NBP headquarters that brought together NBP’s leadership, employees and their families for a day filled with patriotic spirit.
This year, the national anthem was made even more special as children from the Deaf Reach School joined in using sign language. Their participation was a powerful reminder that patriotism goes beyond words; it is about unity, inclusion, and love for the country in every form.
President NBP, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, speaking on the occasion, said that Independence Day is a time to honor the resilience, courage, and determination of our people and to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought for Pakistan’s independence and to renew the commitment to safeguarding the values and principles on which the country was founded.
“By facilitating access to financial services, developing entrepreneurship, and supporting sustainable growth, the bank aims at contributing meaningfully to building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan for future generations,” he added.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia a ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..
Stable and strong Pakistan is the only hope of Kashmiris; Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..
Consulate General Dubai marks Pakistan's 79th Independence Day
Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi celebrates Independence Day
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two year-old cattle theft case solved, two suspects arrested25 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony marks 79th Independence Day at District Bar Rawalpindi25 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq25 minutes ago
-
Punjab Sports dept organizes dignified Independence Day ceremony35 minutes ago
-
Governor KP hosts farewell brunch for US Consul General35 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of forefathers must be remembered: Bilal Yasin45 minutes ago
-
Dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace marks Independence Day45 minutes ago
-
Special session, flag hoisting ceremony held at Sindh Assembly on 79th Independence day45 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits Pakistan Sweet Home, highlights unity, sacrifice on Independence Day45 minutes ago
-
MCCI, MNSUA celebrate 78th Independence Day, Marqa-e-Haq45 minutes ago
-
Four women injured as tractor-trolley overturns55 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh marks Independence Day with Marqa-e-Haq celebrations55 minutes ago