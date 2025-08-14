Open Menu

Patriotism Beyond Words: NBP Marks I-Day With Children From Deaf Reach School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 08:23 PM

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence with great enthusiasm and pride while differently able children joined the celebrations by presenting the national anthem through sign language

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence with great enthusiasm and pride while differently able children joined the celebrations by presenting the national anthem through sign language.

Festivities included the hoisting of the national flag, singing of the national anthem, and a cake-cutting ceremony at the NBP headquarters that brought together NBP’s leadership, employees and their families for a day filled with patriotic spirit.

This year, the national anthem was made even more special as children from the Deaf Reach School joined in using sign language. Their participation was a powerful reminder that patriotism goes beyond words; it is about unity, inclusion, and love for the country in every form.

President NBP, Rehmat Ali Hasnie, speaking on the occasion, said that Independence Day is a time to honor the resilience, courage, and determination of our people and to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who fought for Pakistan’s independence and to renew the commitment to safeguarding the values and principles on which the country was founded.

“By facilitating access to financial services, developing entrepreneurship, and supporting sustainable growth, the bank aims at contributing meaningfully to building a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan for future generations,” he added.

