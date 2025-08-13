Patriotism calls for "Climate Action" this Independence Day

As Pakistan celebrates another year of independence, streets will echo with engines, horns, and fireworks. Flags will flutter from rooftops, vehicles, and streetlights—symbols of pride, unity, and freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) As Pakistan celebrates another year of independence, streets will echo with engines, horns, and fireworks. Flags will flutter from rooftops, vehicles, and streetlights—symbols of pride, unity, and freedom. But while we paint our cities green and white, the homeland quietly asks: “What are you truly celebrating, when your soil is soaked in suffering?”

This year, nature’s fury has exposed our negligence. Torrential rains and catastrophic floods have displaced thousands, destroyed livelihoods, and exposed the fragility of our infrastructure. Crops lie ruined, homes washed away, and families face an uncertain future—even as celebrations continue.

“Patriotism is not a noise we make once a year. It is the silence of a tree planted, the quiet act of reducing waste, the thoughtful decision to conserve water, and the courage to call out environmental abuse. Real love for our country means protecting its rivers, healing its forests, and preserving its skies,” said Assistant Professor Mehwish Haider of Air University, Islamabad, speaking to APP.

Riaz Ahmad, a private company employee and lifelong resident of Swat, witnessed climate devastation firsthand. He recalls the horror of the late-June flash floods.

“It was like qiyamat, the end of the world,” he says. “People were drowning—entire families, even tourists, were swept away. It was heartbreaking.”

Reflecting on patriotism, he adds: “Your country is like your mother. Respecting her means taking care of her.”

From Larkana in Sindh, where summers grow hotter and drier, Ghulam Sakina, a student at Shah Abdul Latif University, describes how climate change affects daily life.

“Every summer brings intense heat and water shortages. Just cooking or waiting in line at wells becomes a struggle,” she says. “That’s why I believe patriotism must include protecting Pakistan from climate change.”

Speaking to APP, climate change and water governance expert Naseer Memon stressed the urgent need to revamp Pakistan’s infrastructure and tourism sectors. “The lives of Pakistani citizens must remain our top priority,” he said.

Dr. Masood Arshad, Senior Director Programmes at WWF-Pakistan, added: “Protecting our rivers, forests, and wildlife is not just environmental stewardship—it’s a true act of patriotism and a commitment to securing Pakistan’s future.

”

In Islamabad, Azka Irfan, a university student at NUST, connects national pride with environmental responsibility.

“14 August reminds me of the sacrifices that created Pakistan,” she says. “But it also challenges us—are we protecting what was built with so much struggle? Patriotism isn’t just waving flags. It has to mean real action.”

From Mayo Hospital Lahore, a young house officer offers a perspective shaped by daily exposure to the health effects of environmental neglect.

“Every winter, smog—the silent killer—fills emergency rooms with patients suffering from breathing and heart problems,” he explains. “Our healthcare system is under pressure, and the environment is directly to blame. To me, patriotism means acting urgently to combat pollution and climate change.”

A director at the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency told APP that poor vehicle maintenance and shrinking green spaces are major contributors to worsening air quality. He urged both authorities and citizens to take responsibility, emphasizing that real patriotism means protecting the environment for public health and future generations.

In Isakhel, Mianwali, local farmer Javed Azmat described to APP how erratic weather endangers food security.

“We rely on predictable seasons to grow crops. But now, heavy rainfall, dry spells, and rising temperatures are destroying livelihoods,” he says. “Protecting the land that feeds us isn’t just a farmer’s concern—it’s a national responsibility.”

Even among those preparing for Independence Day, climate concern runs deep. On a lively roadside in Islamabad, Haider Nadeem, a flag vendor from Chakwal, shares his thoughts.

“Selling flags makes me proud. It’s how I celebrate and earn,” he says. “But floods in Chakwal showed me how fragile our land is. I used to think patriotism was about pride—now I know it’s also about protection.”

In countries like Canada, New Zealand, and Germany, Independence Day is marked with community service, cleanups, and pledges to protect future generations. Fireworks and flags exist—but so does purpose.

Japan reflects on peace and resilience, while Sweden weaves sustainability into public events like waste-free festivals and tree plantations. These nations show that real patriotism isn’t just about celebrating history—it’s about securing the land they stand on.